Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A low pressure system moved through East Texas today and it brought widespread showers. As of this evening most of the rain has moved out and only a few stray sprinkles are left. Overnight lows tonight will be cold, dropping into the low 30s. Some spots will get close to or go below freezing tonight so be sure you bring in your pets and plants. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cool, with highs in the low 50s. Low rain chances return for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday on through the end of the work week skies will gradually clear and temps will slowly rise, into the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front will pass through on Saturday bringing our next round of rain. That wet weather should clear by Sunday and sunshine will move back in to end the weekend.