Former SFA assistant women’s basketball coach at SFA who went on to NCAA dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KTRE) - A former Stephen F. Austin State University assistant woman’s basketball coach who went on to serve as the director of both the women’s and men’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments has died, according to ESPN.com.
Sue Donohoe, a native of Pineville, Louisiana, died Sunday after a brief illness not related to COVID-19, the ESPN article stated.
She was supposed to get inducted into the Woman’s Basketball Hall of Fame last summer, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame issued a press release about Donohoe’s death. The press release said Donohoe was surrounded by her family when she died.
“We are deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, mentor, and vital member of the women’s basketball community,” WBHOF president Dana Hart said in the statement. “Sue’s love of basketball and her attention to detail, hard work, and administrative excellence will forever be remembered.”
According to the press release, Donohoe served as the executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund until she retired in 2015. She served in that role for four years.
Before that, Donohoe had almost 12 years of experience as an administrator at the national level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
When Donohoe started with the NCAA in 1999, she served as the director of the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, the press release stated. In 2002, she had the same role with the men’s championship tournament.
During most of her time with the NCAA, Donohoe served as the vice president of Division I women’s basketball. She was promoted to that position in 2003, the press release stated.,
Before her time with the NCAA, Donohoe served as the assistant and then associate commissioner of the Southland Conference, where she started in 1998.
Donahue has also served as the associate director of athletics for the University of Arkansas, an assistant women’s basketball coach at SFA, a teacher/coach at Lake Highlands High School in Richardson, and a teacher coach at Carthage High School in Carthage, the press release stated.
She started her career as a graduate assistant women’s basketball coach at Louisiana Tech University in 1981.
“A memorial service will be announced at a later date,” the press release stated. “Memorials can be made to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (wbhof.com), Kay Yow Cancer Fund (kayyow.com), or The Pat Summitt Foundation (patsummitt.org).”
