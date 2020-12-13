First doses of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive at Tyler hospital on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at the UT Health North Campus in Tyler on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Doses will be shipped later in the week to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview, and Longview Regional Medical Center, according to DSHS.
The doses will arrive packed in dry ice and have GPS-enabled thermal sensors. Shortly after delivery, the doses will be moved into an ultra-cold freezer for storage.
Below are the number of doses set to be received during the first week of distribution:
Tyler:
- UT Health Science Center (UT Health North Campus) - 3,900 doses
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances - 975 doses
Longview:
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd - 975 doses
- Longview Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
Texarkana:
- Wadley Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System - 975 doses
Terrell:
- Terrell State Hospital - 975 doses
Greenville:
- Hunt Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
The first 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties. One dose equals one shot, according to DSHS. The Pfizer vaccines requires two shots, with the second shot coming three weeks after the first. The second doses will be shipped and administered in the following weeks, according to state health officials.
