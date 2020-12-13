First doses of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive at Tyler hospital on Tuesday

Shipments to other East Texas hospital expected later in the week

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive at Tyler hospital on Tuesday
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at the UT Health North Campus in Tyler on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (Source: WBRC)
By Blake Holland | December 13, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 9:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at the UT Health North Campus in Tyler on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Doses will be shipped later in the week to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview, and Longview Regional Medical Center, according to DSHS.

The doses will arrive packed in dry ice and have GPS-enabled thermal sensors. Shortly after delivery, the doses will be moved into an ultra-cold freezer for storage.

A look inside the ultra-cold freezer at UT Health North in Tyler.
A look inside the ultra-cold freezer at UT Health North in Tyler. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV)

Below are the number of doses set to be received during the first week of distribution:

Tyler:

  • UT Health Science Center (UT Health North Campus) - 3,900 doses
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances - 975 doses

Longview:

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd - 975 doses
  • Longview Regional Medical Center - 975 doses

Texarkana:

  • Wadley Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
  • CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System - 975 doses

Terrell:

  • Terrell State Hospital - 975 doses

Greenville:

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center - 975 doses

The first 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties. One dose equals one shot, according to DSHS. The Pfizer vaccines requires two shots, with the second shot coming three weeks after the first. The second doses will be shipped and administered in the following weeks, according to state health officials.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Pfizer sends COVID-19 vaccine supplies to East Texas hospital ahead of authorization

East Texas hospitals could receive thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.