Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful start to the weekend ahead! Skies today will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Any outdoor plans you have for the weekend it would be best to do them today. A low-pressure system will pass over ETX tomorrow bringing with it widespread showers and gusty winds. Timing wise, it looks like the rain will move in tomorrow afternoon and will clear overnight. The risk for severe weather is low. Though the wet weather moves out the cloud cover will stick around on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday could even bring a stray shower or two. Skies will gradually start to clear out starting on Wednesday with blue skies expected by Friday. As far as temps go next week, we will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s all week.