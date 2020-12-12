Nacogdoches police end high-speed chase of possible intoxicated driver

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department ended a high-speed chase of a possible intoxicated driver when the speeds got high enough that police thought it was a risk to public safety Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said they got a call about a reckless and possibly intoxicated driver at about 3:47 p.m. Saturday.
An NPD officer tried to pull the driver over near the intersection of North Street Main Street, but the individual sped up and tried to get away. After several turns, the suspect wound up on Douglass Road (State Highway 21).
By the time the suspect vehicle left the city limits, it had reached a speed of about 100 mph, Thorne said.
At that point, someone with the Nacogdoches Police Department decided to end the pursuit to make sure no one got injured or killed.
No one was injured in the chase.
