Lindale, Carthage, Gilmer all punch tickets to state championship games

in 4A DII, Carthage will take on Gilmer. The two met up earlier in the season with Carthage winning 42-14. Carthage is looking for their eighth state title in their ninth state championship appearance. This will be the seventh state title appearance for the Buckeyes with the team winning it all three times so far. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium between the two is set for 12 pm on December 18.