Griffin Elementary School handed out Toys for Tots gifts for 138 families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gifts through Toys For Tots were given to students and families of Griffin Elementary School in Tyler on Saturday.
Griffin staff and volunteers helped pass out toys to more than 500 children ages 12 and younger.
Families signed up to participate in the middle of the year. Many cars lined up at the school to receive the toys in a contactless system. Volunteers helped bag items for 150 families.
Items inside included Lego sets, stuffed animals, and more. Principal Steven Ladd said he saw an increase this year, compared to years past
“Our parents this year definitely showed up,” Ladd said. “During our time for registration, they came prepared. We were really happy for the turnout and for their interest in wanting to provide for their families.”
This is their 5th year providing this service to Griffin families.
