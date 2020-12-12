Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate above reopening threshold for 4th-straight day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trauma Service Area that includes the Nacogdoches-Lufkin area of Deep East Texas has risen above the 15-percent mark of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth-straight day.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Friday’s report shows that the Deep East Texas TSA had a 15.7 percent COVID hospitalization rate, which is down quite a bit from the 19.96 percent reported on Thursday. That hospitalization rate refers to the percentage of the area’s hospital capacity that its COVID patients make up. The day before, the hospitalization rate was 19.96 percent.
This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for three more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses.
On Wednesday, the Deep East Texas TSA had a 16.49 percent hospitalization rate, and Tuesday’s hospitalization rate was 18.76 percent.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
