Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl last seen in Bells, TX

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Bells, Texas and is believed to be in grave danger.
The Bells Police Department is searching for Kobie Shay Holiman, who is 3-feet-8 inches tall and about 39 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe Kobie was abducted by Kindel Kody Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27. She was last seen on Thursday.
Holiman is described as being 6-feet-2 inches tall. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Muller is 5-feet-5 inches tall, and she has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The suspect is driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates, according to the Amber Alert.
“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the Amber Alert stated.
Anyone with any information about this abduction is urged to contact the Bells Police Department at (903) 813-4411.
