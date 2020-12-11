State reports over 10K COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 3,100 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 6,835 students tested positive while 3,524 staff tested positive.
The number is up for students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Nov. 29, 1,942 students tested positive and 2,235 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 48,875 student cases and 28,933 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
Longview ISD has three new student cases and six staff cases for the week.
Lufkin ISD has 28 new student cases and 28 staff cases for the week.
Nacogdoches ISD has 11 new student cases and 15 new staff cases for the week.
Tyler ISD has 11 new student cases and 14 new staff cases for the week.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.