East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers are possible for the next few hours across a small portion of East Texas tonight. Patchy Dense Fog is also becoming a problem in some areas as well. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Midnight for the western sections of East Texas, but visibilities are very low in other locations as well. Low Beam Headlights and slow it down in the foggy areas. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are likely on Saturday. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with more rain expected. At this time, it appears they will be just showers moving through during the day. Monday and Tuesday of next week appear to be partly cloudy with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. More sunshine expected Wednesday through Friday with Chilly mornings and a slow warming trend expected...still cool...but a bit warmer. Have a great weekend, East Texas.