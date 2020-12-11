One dead in crash on Highway 31 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 31 in Tyler.
According to Tyler police, the crash happened in the 5400 block of Chandler Highway (Hwy 31 W.) at 1:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled over and an occupant was ejected. That person was deceased at the scene. The identity has not yet been released.
Police said a passenger was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The roadway was shutdown while police investigated the crash.
