EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warmer this morning, thanks to clouds that have rolled in over night. Light showers are beginning early today and will increase in coverage and intensity later today ahead of the cold front. Expect a line of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon as the cold front pushes into East Texas. Heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are possible. The rain ends overnight with clearing skies tomorrow and cooler temperatures will settle in this weekend. Another cold front is picking up strength and will move into East Texas Sunday. Chances for rain are looking better and better with this front for Sunday afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures stick around through next week with another cold front on the way for Tuesday.