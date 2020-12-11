Longview motorcyclist accused of driving drunk, killing passenger

According to the crash report, Vail was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson southeast on County Road 3567 in Gregg County at 12:48 a.m. and could not drive in a single lane and ran off the road to the left. He ran between a power pole and guide wire and struck the power pole with the left side of the motorcycle. He then hit a parked 18-wheeler trailer with the front of the motorcycle, coming to a final rest upright facing southeast partially wedged under the trailer.