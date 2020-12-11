Longview motorcyclist accused of driving drunk, killing passenger

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with the alleged drunk-driving death of his passenger during a motorcycle wreck in September.
Sammie Leslie Vail, 39, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter. Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, was killed in the wreck on Sept. 8. He was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to the crash report, Vail was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson southeast on County Road 3567 in Gregg County at 12:48 a.m. and could not drive in a single lane and ran off the road to the left. He ran between a power pole and guide wire and struck the power pole with the left side of the motorcycle. He then hit a parked 18-wheeler trailer with the front of the motorcycle, coming to a final rest upright facing southeast partially wedged under the trailer.
Neither were wearing helmets and Ashley Vail died at the scene.
According to the report, Vail said he was clipped by a car which was passing him, but the investigator does not believe a car was on the scene, due to lack of evidence.
The report states Vail’s blood-alcohol content was .139.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.