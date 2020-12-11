Judson Middle School students donate cookbook sales to East Texas Food Bank

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Judson Middle School in Longview has a different kind of cookbook for sale.
Ashley Oden was teaching cultural projects in her sixth grade Language Arts class, and she along with her class, decided to create a multi-cultural cook book. It’s called Feed Me Differently.
It focuses on recipes from Africa, Mexico, and America. Sales have gone so well they decided to donate some of the proceeds to the East Texas Food Bank. The food bank received a $300 check.
“We made the cookbook and we started thinking, kind of on a larger scale, what we could do with it that would help people in our community. So we started selling them at campus to raise money for the East Texas Food Bank, and it just kind of took off from there,” Oden said.
The cookbook is mainly based on family recipes. If you’d like a copy of the cookbook contact Judson Middle School.
