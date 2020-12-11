East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and rain continue through the evening hours and then diminish in coverage as the evening progresses. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible early this evening over the Southeastern sections of East Texas before they end. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are likely on Saturday. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with more rain expected. At this time, it appears they will be just showers moving through during the day. Monday and Tuesday of next week appear to be partly cloudy with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. More sunshine expected Wednesday through Friday with Chilly mornings and a slow warming trend expected...still cool...but a bit warmer. Have a great weekend, East Texas.