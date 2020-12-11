Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate above reopening threshold for 3rd-straight day

Friday’s report shows the Deep East Texas TSA has a 19.96 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate, meaning that percentage of the area’s hospital capacity COVID-19 patients. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for 4 more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses. The rate was 18.76 percent on Wednesday and 16.49 percent on Thursday.