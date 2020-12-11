DA releases ID of manhunt suspect fatally shot in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt involving a helicopter search and tracking dogs ended when a suspect was shot dead on Thursday. He has now been identified.
Eric Drake Feenstra, 47, who has ties to both San Antonio and Rockwall, was believed to have been involved in numerous burglaries in Cass County. It was the discovery of the suspect’s vehicle, connected to several burglaries, that put officers on the trail.
The search was underway for most of Thursday, in a rural wooded area off FM 251, near the Huffines community in Cass County.
State troopers and local police swarmed the area near FM-251 and FM-1841, turning motorists away and warning homeowners to stay inside while the search for a man considered armed and dangerous was going on.
After tightening the perimeter, officers found who they were looking for. At approximately 1 p.m. on December 10, the suspect was found in a small maintenance shop (not a business) and refused to surrender. During negotiations, the individual presented a weapon and was shot by law enforcement. The suspect died at the scene.
“The situation has been neutralized. Unfortunately, the suspect is deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.”
The District Attorney’s office acknowledged the following agencies in the case:
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, their Rural Operations Group Team, Members of the US Marshall’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force who included members from the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Smith County Probation Department, and Investigators from our own District Attorney’s Office, in addition to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol, the Texas Rangers, The Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft, the Queen City Police Department, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Telford Unit Canine Department who all assisted in locating the fugitive subject.
