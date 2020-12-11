CHRISTUS hosting SUV giveaway to blood donors

In order to find additional ways of meeting these challenges Carter BloodCare is hosting the Spirit of Giving SUV giveaway, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial. Thanks to the generosity of this community partner, blood donors that give with Carter BloodCare Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan.10, 2021 will be entered into a drawing for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Blood donors are altruistic volunteers – giving of themselves to save lives and not expecting something in return. This effort to insure a healthy blood supply through the holiday season is an unexpected opportunity for blood donors to be the recipient of a new SUV in the New Year.