Angelina County Sheriff’s Office terminates employment of deputy injured in wreck

“Out of his own words, he was not going to be able to be back 100 percent. He said he could not come back until August of 2021. We had to make a decision. We offered him three job offers. He turned it down due to the fact he thought he should be able to make the same pay in those positions,” said Sanches. “But you cannot do that. You have to think of other employees that are there too. If you are crossing the guidelines, then you are going to create problems within the office.”