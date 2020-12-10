WATCH: Dr. Ed Dominguez discusses emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Ed Dominguez discusses vaccine approval process
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff | December 10, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:51 AM

(KLTV/KTRE) - The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER), Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met in open session to discuss Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. You can watch that video below.

Infectious Disease Specialist and KLTV & KTRE Med Team Doctor Ed Dominguez joined us afterward to discuss how the vaccine distribution will work if it receives FDA approval.

