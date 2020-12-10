WATCH: Bodycam video shows crews response to large apartment fire in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Bodycam video released by the Nacogdoches Police Department shows the response to a fire at an apartment complex on Nov. 30.
The video from the bodycam of Officer Jake Taylor shows the fire at an apartment complex located in the 1800 block of North St.
The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Police and fire crews from Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and Central Heights departments responded to the fire.
Nacogdoches Fire Department investigators determined the cause of the fire was food being cooked and left unattended.
Only 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
