Timpson’s historic season comes to an end after 49-7 loss to Shiner

(KTRE) - The Timpson Bears historic season came to an end in 2A VI semifinals Thusday night at Randall Reed Stadium in Porter.
The number four Bears lost to the number one Shiner Comanches 49-7.
Timpson finishes the year 14 - 1. That is the most wins they’ve had in a single season in school history, and this is the farthest any Timpson team has gone in the playoffs.
An emotional Coach Kerry Therwanger spoke with us about the loss and his pride in his team’s hard work.
Shiner will go on to play Post next Thursday for the 2A DI state championship. They are looking for their fifth state championship win in school history.
