Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another sunny and unseasonably warm day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Soak up the sun and warmer conditions while you can because a cold front will pass through our area tomorrow. Showers are expected to start in our far northwestern counties early tomorrow morning and will continue to spread across East Texas all day long. As of now, it does look like the rain will be around in the evening hours, so if you are headed out for a football game, pack along the raincoat. The wet weather will move out for Saturday, but temperatures will sink back into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies return for Sunday and a few afternoon showers are possible as well. For the beginning of next work week, we will be clear and sunny but clouds and spotty showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday.