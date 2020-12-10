Nacogdoches Dragons building momentum at the right time

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are keeping the ‘win or go home’ mentality as they start the 5A DII playoffs this week.
The Dragons, 5-4 overall, will meet up with No.4 Huntsville in Madisonville on Friday night. The Dragons beat Marshall 31-10 to earn the final spot in the playoffs for 9-5A DII.
“These kids have been so resilient,” head coach Darren Allman said. “It is unbelievable. It hit a pinnacle the other night when we were down 10-0. I felt the sideline stay on an even keel. Their intent was to win. It didn’t matter we were down 10-0, They still planned on winning.”
The Dragons have played up and down all year but have looked solid the past two weeks. Everyone from the coaches to the players to the trainers are working with more confidence.
“It is encouraging,” Allman said. “I think when we have everything together and we don’t hurt ourselves with penalties, we can play with anyone.”
The Dragons are not concerned with the Hornets being undefeated.
“Our defense has stepped up tremendously but our offense is coming along,” senior Dillion Williams said. “We are finally finding the pieces we need to make the playoffs. My confidence is the same but my intensity has gone up because it is win or go home mentality right now.”
