Murder trial scheduled for woman accused in Longview toddler’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial date is set for Ciara Channel Dison the woman accused of the murder of a 1-year-old child in Longview.
Police said at the time of the arrest, Jan. 6, 2018, that Dison’s actions resulted in the death of the child. EMS responded to a call in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway where they found a nonresponsive 1-year-old girl. The child was later pronounced dead.
Jury selection for Dison’s trial is scheduled for January 25, with the trial scheduled to begin the same week.
