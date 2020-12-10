Murder trial scheduled for woman accused in Longview toddler’s death

Ciara Dawson Murder Hearing
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:46 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial date is set for Ciara Channel Dison the woman accused of the murder of a 1-year-old child in Longview.

Police said at the time of the arrest, Jan. 6, 2018, that Dison’s actions resulted in the death of the child. EMS responded to a call in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway where they found a nonresponsive 1-year-old girl. The child was later pronounced dead.

Jury selection for Dison’s trial is scheduled for January 25, with the trial scheduled to begin the same week.

Previous: 2 indicted in connection with Longview child’s death

Two women arrested in connection to death of one-year-old East Texas girl

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.