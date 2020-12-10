Mount Pleasant woman dies, 2 children injured in 1-vehicle wreck

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died and two children were injured in a crash east of Mount Pleasant.
DPS reports on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 4240 and 4250 in Titus County. The crash occurred about seven miles east of Mount Pleasant.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on County Road 4250. The driver of the Hyundai failed to stop at the “T” intersection and left the road striking a tree.
The driver of the Hyundai, Niesha Brown, 29, of Mount Pleasant, died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing her seat belt.
Two female juvenile passengers were taken to separate hospitals. One of the female passengers sustained serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.