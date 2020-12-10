Mariners select former SFA Lumberjack Will Vest in annual ‘Rule 5’ draft

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA pitcher Will Vest will be joining the Seattle Mariners after Thursday’s MLB ‘Rule 5′ draft.
The Mariners selected Vest in the Minor League phase of the one-day event. Vest was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 365th overall pick in the 12th round of the 2017 draft.
Vest saw no action in 2020 due to Minor League Baseball canceling their season. In 2019, Vest played for three different affiliates of the Tigers. The right handed pitcher threw for 55.0 innings and posted a 3.27 ERA. Vest had 58 strikeouts and 18 walks.
According to the MLB, A player selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft must be kept on the Major League 26-man roster of the drafting team for the entirety of next season, and the selected player must remain active (not on the injured list) for a minimum of 90 days. If the selecting team wishes to remove the Rule 5 pick from the 26-man roster, the player must first be placed on waivers. If he clears waivers, he must then be offered back to his original team. If the original team declines his return, then he may be optioned to the minors.
The Mariners will be required to pay the Tigers $100,000.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.