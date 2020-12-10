Mariners select former SFA Lumberjack Will Vest in annual ‘Rule 5’ draft

According to the MLB, A player selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft must be kept on the Major League 26-man roster of the drafting team for the entirety of next season, and the selected player must remain active (not on the injured list) for a minimum of 90 days. If the selecting team wishes to remove the Rule 5 pick from the 26-man roster, the player must first be placed on waivers. If he clears waivers, he must then be offered back to his original team. If the original team declines his return, then he may be optioned to the minors.