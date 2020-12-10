MANHUNT: Lock doors, he’s ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A manhunt is underway in east Texas. Residents have been warned to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. The search began Wednesday, Dec. 9.
“Please be advised that this subject is armed and dangerous,” the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities say they’ve been searching near the Primitive Baptist Church in the Huffines area.
RAW INTERVIEW WITH CASS COUNTY DA COURTNEY SHELTON:
That’s just inside the state line and less than ten miles west of the northwest Louisiana town of Rodessa.
They’re looking for a man believed to have been burglarizing homes in Cass County.
The sheriff’s office is sharing photographs of him and a car. There’s a dent on the back door on the driver’s side of the sedan, according to a Facebook post.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the man or the vehicle to call 911 or call the sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.