Lufkin police looking for attempted instrument thief
By Jeff Awtrey | December 10, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 12:35 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are looking for a man who was found in a home trying to steal musical instruments.

The man was caught by a resident of the home. He threw a violin at her before running out through the back door into a wooded area.

Lufkin police now have a perimeter from Henderson Street to Lotus Lane to find the burglar.

The woman came home to the 1400 block of Henderson Street around 10:15 a.m. to find the man in her home.

The man is described as a skinny black man with curly hair the woman described as “frizzy.” He was wearing blue jeans.

Police ask anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the suspect. An officer with a trained canine is searching for the suspect.

