Lufkin High School student takes 2nd place in Congressional Art Competition

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin High School senior has taken 2nd place in a Congressional Art Competition.
Darah Lawrence was initially selected as one of seven finalists in the 1st Congressional District Art Show.
Lawrence said when she first heard about the competition, it piqued her interest.
“I was very excited about it because last year I didn’t really get the opportunity to submit a bunch of art into competitions and stuff,” she said.
Darah’s artwork titled “Looking for Love” was created with graphite and ink and will be hung in Congressman Louie Gohmert’s office in Washington D.C.
Lawrence said the piece was originally made for the Houston Livestock Show last year.
“I actually had previously made that longhorn for the Houston Livestock Show last year and it didn’t advance how I wanted it to and so I was like maybe I can give it to them and we can see what happens, so luckily I already had that,” Lawrence said.
She said she is satisfied with getting 2nd place.
“I’m excited. I’m satisfied with second. Once you said I made top seven, I was like, ‘If I get honorable mention, it’ll be fine,” Lawrence said.
Congressman Gohmert also shared a video announcing the winners. He also released a statement.
“This year’s Congressional Art Competition winners are absolutely phenomenal.” As we watch more and more schools eliminate art programs due to the increasing emphasis on ‘testing,’ it brought me great joy to view all of the wonderful entries from 40 talented students from 22 schools located in the First Congressional District.”
”The arts play such a significant role in spurring creativity and innovation in our children’s lives, and science shows that art and music have a positive effect on their social, emotional and cognitive developments. It should come as no surprise that some of the greatest thinkers in the world have also been artists.”
”I’d like to thank all of the students for sharing their works of art and I commend them for pursuing their talents and dreams. While we were unable to gather this year as we usually do, hosting this contest virtually enabled even more people to view and appreciate the artwork than if we had held an in-person event.”
”We also owe a debt of gratitude to our teachers who encourage and mentor these wonderful students to grow in their talents and abilities and to our judges who put their valuable time and effort into carefully analyzing each entry.”
First place winner was Hayley Jasper of Hawkins High School and third place was Bea Canlas of Carthage High School.
