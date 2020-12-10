Longview fires investigated as suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is investigating two recent fires as intentionally set.
According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, a house fire they responded to Sunday evening on Walnut Street in Longview looks to be suspicious since there were no utilities hooked to the house.
A second house fire LFD responded to on Monday had three points of origin on the back of the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire. There also appeared to be signs that someone was trying to break into that home.
Both properties now have CrimeStoppers signs posted on the property.
