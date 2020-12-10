Livingston man murdered and robbed, 2 men charged

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday morning the Polk County Sherriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a deceased male found in an area off of FM 1988 East in Polk County.
Investigators, along with Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen responded to the scene and an autopsy was ordered.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Brodrick Anthony Cooper of Livingston.
Once investigators made a positive identification, they were able to start tracking his whereabouts and who he had associated with within the last 24 hours.
Investigators developed two suspects during the investigation. They were identified as Jameous O’Neal Smith, 35, and Mark Anthony Jacobs, 18, both from Livingston.
Smith and Jacobs were arrested. During the arrest and search of their residences, evidence was found linking both of them to the crime. They were interviewed by investigators and confessed to the murder of Brodrick Anthony Cooper and robbing him afterward. The victim’s property was recovered during the investigation, along with the murder weapon.
Jameous O’Neal Smith and Mark Anthony Jacobs are currently in the Polk County Jail charged with capital murder.
