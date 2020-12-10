Harrison County barn fire extinguished in minutes

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department report responding to a structure fire in a barn used for storage.
West Harrison and Hallsville Fire departments were called to the fire at approximately 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Facebook post, upon arrival units found a pole barn that was used for storage with heavy fire conditions and three other structures in close proximity.
Units were able to get the fire knocked down within several minutes according to the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department. An excavator was used to pull contents out to extinguish all of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Harrison County Fire Marshall will be investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
