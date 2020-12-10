East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another very warm December day here in East Texas. Now, the weather is about to change. Clouds move in tonight and showers/thundershowers and even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Friday out ahead of a cold front that is slated to move through late in the day. Rainfall totals will likely vary significantly across East Texas. Lesser amounts over the NW sections and much higher amounts over the southeastern locations. This will totally depend on when the heavier showers/thundershowers form tomorrow. If it is earlier than is forecast, the rain will be higher, if a bit later, then less rainfall will occur. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms across a good portion of East Texas tomorrow afternoon/evening. This means a 5% chance for significant severe weather. Gusty winds appear to be the biggest threat at this time. Please stay tuned. Saturday should be a nice day and then Sunday looks to be a bit on the wet side with only showers forecast at this time. Most of next week looks a bit more seasonal with lows in the lower to middle 30s and highs in the 50s.