Manhunt ends with suspect shot in Cass County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt involving a helicopter search and tracking dogs ended when the suspect was shot dead.
The search was underway for most of Thursday, in a rural wooded area off FM 251, near the Huffines community in Cass County.
State troopers and local police swarmed the area near FM-251 and FM-1841, turning motorists away and warning homeowners to stay inside while the search for a man considered armed and dangerous was going on.
“The investigation began I believe around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, searching for the suspect,” said Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton.
They were looking for a man believed to have burglarized numerous homes in the area.
It was the discovery of the suspect’s vehicle, connected to several burglaries, that put officers on the trail.
“It was one of the identifiers, yes,” Shelton says.
That led officers to the area where he had fled on foot.
From helicopters to tracking dogs and officers on foot, an army was after the suspect.
“Multiple agencies, from DPS, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, I believe federal agencies involved,” said Shelton.
After tightening the perimeter, officers found who they were looking for. At approximately 1 p.m. on December 10, the suspect was found in a small maintenance shop (not a business) and refused to surrender. During negotiations, the individual presented a weapon and was shot by law enforcement. The suspect died at the scene.
“The situation has been neutralized. Unfortunately, the suspect is deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.”
The suspect’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
The Texas Rangers are investigating.
