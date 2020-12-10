Dez Bryant put on COVID-19 Reserve list

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant continues to believe he does not have COVID-19.
Still the Baltimore Ravens have put Bryant on the COVID-19 reserve list. Bryant will miss the Monday night game against the Browns and must quarantine for 10 days.
The former Lufkin Panther stated on Twitter Thursday morning that he has now tested negative for COVID-19, two days after he was pulled from pre-game workouts against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bryant was set to take the field Tuesday night against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. During warm ups a Tuesday morning test result for Bryant came back to the team as inconclusive so he was required to leave the field and be retested.
“He’s doing as well as can be expected,” Raven coach John Harbaugh said about Bryant. “He’s a guy that cares. He sacrificed a lot to leave home and leave family behind. He’s a family man and has kids. I think he’s pretty hurt by it. He’s not mad at anybody. But just the circumstances, I think he’s a little stunned by it, surprised that it came up. I think he’s trying to work his way through it right now.”
