Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death

Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3. (Source: Dallas Police Department)
By Associated Press | December 10, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 9:39 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of rapper Mo3.

Police say 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of the 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble. White is in federal custody on a weapons charge. Noble was shot during a daytime attack on Interstate 35.

An arrest affidavit released Wednesday says a witness told police that White was involved in the shooting but it offers no details about a motive.

It wasn’t clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

