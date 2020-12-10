City of Jacksonville approves special use permit for downtown food truck park

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council has voted unanimously to approve a special use permit at a location in downtown to allow for a mobile food truck park.
The vote happened Tuesday night and the permit is for the location at 217 S. Main St.
The property was bought by a private individual. The location was previously used as a food truck park called Charcoal Alley.
KLTVs Jeff Chavez spoke with Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith about the vote and how they hope this decision will attract more food trucks.
