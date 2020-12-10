Cherokee County detectives work to minimize property theft in community

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - With the holidays here and more valuables sitting inside and outside of people’s homes, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up patrols, adding to the unit that investigates property crimes.
“We have residential burglaries and car burglaries, as well. Our job is to dig in, try to locate the thieves that are doing this and bring them to justice. The goal is to return he property back to the owners,” said Detective Bryan Richards.
Detective Richard and detective Kenneth McClure are working to investigate and minimize property crime with the help of the patrol division in Cherokee County.
“We are in the process of trying to build a better relationship with the citizens. We need their help and input as well,” said McClure. “We are just getting started good. We have made several arrests and recovered several four wheelers and firearms.”
The theft cases they investigate often value items worth between $2500 and $300,000. Overall, they hope to educate the community to be aware of suspicious activity.
“We encourage people to keep their valuables locked up a little more securely with security lights or security cameras. Also, you should document your property. A lot of people do not think about it until it is too late,” said Richards. “Photograph the property that you have and write down your serial numbers. That way in the event that you are a victim, you will have a better understanding of what is missing and how to identify it better.”
McClure says they have been busy with three cases a week that were mainly felony thefts and burglary.
“Yes, this time of year, theft generally does increase. People are hurting for money. Especially lately, people are out of work with this current situation we have going on nationwide with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has greatly increased.”
McClure says this is not a behind-the-scenes type of job. Both detectives go out and make arrests, as well.
