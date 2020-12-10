Cafe opened by Judson Middle School students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a first for the Longview Independent School District: their very own cafe. Judson Middle School held a grand opening for the JSA Cafe, and it’s nearly completely run by students who are learning a thing or two about retail.
Think Starbucks, but more of a blue theme. The Judson Steam Academy or JSA Cafe, is open for business at Judson Middle School, according to Judson’s Jacqueline Matthews.
“Well it started back in August right before school started. We had an idea of how we could build a bridge between the Life Skill kids and the “regular” kids if you will, to get them involved and so that that would be an opportunity to create a lab on campus where kids could learn from each other,” Matthews said.
Seventh-grader Logan Gibbs says right off the bat they had to deal with a rush.
“We tried to go as efficient as we could and we tried to go really carefully so we could get everything correct,” Logan said.
They are learning what it takes to work in a small business; keeping the customer satisfied and making sure there’s enough of what’s needed.
“We’re doing the water. Then we have specific people to the coffee restocks. So we really have it all under control with a whole bunch of different protocols,” Logan said.
And the “employees” know how valuable this early training really is.
“When we go for a part-time job and write resumes, I think this is a great way to get experience for a job,” Logan said.
Logan says it’s more than just selling coffee.
“We’re building social skills for both the mentors and the mentees. So we’re trying to help the life skills and some special-ed children just get better at some very invaluable lessons, so that could help them later on in life,” Gibbs said.
Wise words from a thirteen-year-old.
“The more experience you have the better it is,” Logan said.
Oh, and if someone wants the order expedited, well they can download the JSA Cafe app and order from a phone.
The JSA Café also offers muffins and even a slice of pie, and it’s right there in the library so there is plenty of reading material. Money generated goes back into the cafe for supplies.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.