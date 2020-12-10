ABC political news director discusses election lawsuits, latest COVID-19 negotiations

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - ABC News political director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now discussing the latest concerning the election, and COVID-19.
Klein said there are no new findings in the lawsuits concerning the election, including the suit being brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Klein is doubtful the suits will hold up the electoral college convening on Monday.
Klein also addressed the compromise needed between the Senate and House to pass a COVID-19 relief package.
Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.