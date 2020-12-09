Smith County authorities: Murder suspect rammed trailer with ex-girlfriend, man inside

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A criminal investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home on Old Mineola Highway near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff’s Office has now said that the deaths were caused by an intentional wreck, and that the suspect was previously in a relationship with one of the people killed. He fled on foot.
The suspect has been identified as David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale. The victims have been identified as Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale
On December 9, 2020, Smith County Deputies responded to 19749 CR 431 near Lindale to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety on an apparent vehicular accident. Upon their arrival, it was found that a pickup had exited the roadway and struck a small travel trailer. It was initially believed to be a traffic accident and an investigation was initiated by DPS.
One male victim was found deceased in the yard of the residence. A female victim, with life threatening injuries, was also located adjacent to the male victim. She was flown to UT Health in Tyler by UT Health Air 1 where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Troopers and Smith County Deputies attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle who had fled the scene on foot. Later, it was determined that the driver of the suspect vehicle had been in a dating relationship with the female victim. At that time, a homicide investigation ensued and Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were notified.
Smith County Investigators identified the male suspect as David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale. Investigators were later able to locate him at his residence in Lindale. Reed was detained and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. During questioning of the suspect, he made admissions as to intentionally running into the trailer occupied by the two victims.
Smith County Investigators presented an arrest affidavit to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen, who subsequently issued a warrant for the offense of Capital Murder with a bond of $1,000,000. Joshua Reed was incarcerated in the Smith County Jail for the listed warrant.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lindale PD, Smith County Precinct 5 Constab
