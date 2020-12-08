Red Zone Top 10: Final list for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is wrapping up for the 2020 season. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.

1. Carthage (12-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage is just one win away from having a chance to play for their 8th state title. The Bulldogs beat China Spring last week 52-14. This week they will meet up with Wimberley.

2. Timpson – (14-0) Last Week: 2 – Timpson made history by beating Beckville in the regional final. Timpson is in the state semifinal. The Bears will meet up with No.1 Shiner.

3. Gilmer (13-1) Last Week: 3 – Gilmer outlasted undefeated Caddo Mills sin the 4A DII Region II final. Gilmer will play Graham with the chance to meet up with Carthage one more time.

4. Longview (7-2, 4-1) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos locked in the 7-5A DI 2-seed with a win over Tyler last week to end the regular season. They will host Lufkin in the Bi-District playoffs.

5. Lindale (12-2) Last Week: 5 – Lindale beat Kilgore for a second time this year to earns a spot in the 4A DI state semifinals for the first time ever. They will take on Austin LBJ.

6. Mount Vernon(12-2) Last Week: 7 – The Tigers entered the playoffs as a four-seed and are now a win from their first ever state title appearance. Mount Vernon will play at Globe Life

7. Pine Tree (8-1-1, 6-1) Lat Week: 10 – The Pirates won their final regular season game easily against Hallsville. The Pirates will host A&M Consolidated in the Bi-District playoffs.

8. Lufkin (6-4, 5-3) Last Week: NR – The Panthers won their final two games to make the playoffs and for the 84th time will match up with rival Longview for a shot at the 5A Area Round.

9. Legacy (5-5, 3-3) Last Week: NR – The Raiders won three games in 11 days to get their district’s final playoff spot. They will head to the Metroplex on Saturday to take on Naaman Forest.

10. Nacogdoches (5-4, 4-3) Last Week: NR – The Dragons beat Marshall last week for the fourth and final playoff spot in 9-5A DII. It snapped a 7-year streak of the Mavericks making the playoffs. The Dragons will play in Madisonville Friday against No.4 Huntsville.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.