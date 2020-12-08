East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Red Zone Top 10: Final list for 2020

By Caleb Beames
Updated: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is wrapping up for the 2020 season. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.

1. Carthage (12-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage is just one win away from having a chance to play for their 8th state title. The Bulldogs beat China Spring last week 52-14. This week they will meet up with Wimberley.

2. Timpson – (14-0) Last Week: 2 – Timpson made history by beating Beckville in the regional final. Timpson is in the state semifinal. The Bears will meet up with No.1 Shiner.

3. Gilmer (13-1) Last Week: 3 – Gilmer outlasted undefeated Caddo Mills sin the 4A DII Region II final. Gilmer will play Graham with the chance to meet up with Carthage one more time.

4. Longview (7-2, 4-1) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos locked in the 7-5A DI 2-seed with a win over Tyler last week to end the regular season. They will host Lufkin in the Bi-District playoffs.

5. Lindale (12-2) Last Week: 5 – Lindale beat Kilgore for a second time this year to earns a spot in the 4A DI state semifinals for the first time ever. They will take on Austin LBJ.

6. Mount Vernon(12-2) Last Week: 7 – The Tigers entered the playoffs as a four-seed and are now a win from their first ever state title appearance. Mount Vernon will play at Globe Life

7. Pine Tree (8-1-1, 6-1) Lat Week: 10 – The Pirates won their final regular season game easily against Hallsville. The Pirates will host A&M Consolidated in the Bi-District playoffs.

8. Lufkin (6-4, 5-3) Last Week: NR – The Panthers won their final two games to make the playoffs and for the 84th time will match up with rival Longview for a shot at the 5A Area Round.

9. Legacy (5-5, 3-3) Last Week: NR – The Raiders won three games in 11 days to get their district’s final playoff spot. They will head to the Metroplex on Saturday to take on Naaman Forest.

10. Nacogdoches (5-4, 4-3) Last Week: NR – The Dragons beat Marshall last week for the fourth and final playoff spot in 9-5A DII. It snapped a 7-year streak of the Mavericks making the playoffs. The Dragons will play in Madisonville Friday against No.4 Huntsville.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail

Latest News

Top from left: Barry Woodruff, Dakota Alexander and Henry Brown. Bottom from left: Matt Langley...
Arp High School adds 5 coaches to athletics program
Brook Hill
Brook Hill Guard
Texas Sports Writers Association Name All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season
2020 Band of the Week, Week 6: Tyler High Lions
2020 Band of the Week, Week 6: Tyler High Lions
2020 Band of the Week, Week 2: Frankston
2020 Band of the Week, Week 2: Frankston