’It’s really been tough on everybody:’ Jefferson ISD pivots back to full remote learning

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - The coronavirus continues to force another ArkLaTex school district to make a tough decision — this time in Marion County.
Jefferson Independent School District is returning to full remote learning, Monday, largely due to widespread absences of both staff members and students.
“At any given moment this week, we would have six or eight teachers or staff members...out at each campus,” said Rob Barnwell, superintendent of Jefferson ISD. “We might have one or two coming back in and then three or four going back out.”
The latest Texas health department data shows Marion County with 187 total COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, plus 166 recoveries.
According to Rob Barnwell, superintendent of Jefferson ISD, students have access to devices and WiFi hotspots to stay connected to coursework. Where signal strength is not strong enough, some students will receive paper packets to complete.
Despite students learning from afar, the district will continue to distribute meals to families through its bus routes. Meals will be dropped off daily at bus stops two hours after a child would normally be picked up to be brought to one of the campuses.
Parents of children who attend any of the district’s school are also able to pick up meals at the following locations and times:
- High School Campus, 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson, TX
- (8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)
- Elementary Campus, 301 West Harrison St., Jefferson, TX
- (8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)
Barnwell understands any frustration parents may have with the decision, adding “there’s no easy solution.” However, he is encouraging parents to remain patient and optimistic.
“We’ve just got to try and stay positive, there’s struggles and frustrations not just with education, but also with folks’ jobs,” said Barnwell. “It’s really been tough on everybody, people need to remember this is not a Marion County or a Jefferson problem, it’s worldwide.”
With more people now away from schools in Jefferson, Barnwell is encouraging families to continue adhering to public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and staying away from others if symptoms arise.
As of present, students are set to return to in-person learning on January 6, 2021.
