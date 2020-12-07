State reports over 3,100 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

(KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 3,100 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 1,460 students tested positive while 1,720 staff tested positive.
The number is down for students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Nov. 22, 6,597 students tested positive and 3,388 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 40,985 student cases and 24,567 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
Longview ISD has no new cases for the week.
Lufkin ISD has no new cases for the week.
Nacogdoches ISD has no new cases for the week.
Tyler ISD has no new student cases and three new staff cases for the week.
