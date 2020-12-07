Red Zone: 6A-5A Bi-District pairings, 4A-2A State semifinals

By Caleb Beames | December 7, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:03 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a long season, the Texas high school football playoffs are now in full swing for every classification.

Here is the schedule for the teams remaining from the Red Zone coverage area.

Thursday Dec. 10

2A DI State Semifinal

Timpson vs Shiner @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday Dec. 11

5A DI Bi-District

Lufkin vs Longview @ Longview, 7:30 p.m.

5A DII Bi-District

Nacogdoches vs Huntsville @ Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse vs Montgomery @ Montgomery ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

4A DI State Semifinal

Lindale vs Austin LBJ @ Humble’s Turner Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DII State Semifinal

Graham vs Gilmer @ Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage vs Wimberley @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DI State Semifinal

Jim Ned vs Mount Vernon @ Arlington’s Globe Life Park, 3:15 p.m.

3A DII State Semifinal

Waskom vs Franklin @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 12

6A DII Bi-District

Naaman Forest vs Tyler Legacy @ Garland’s Williams Stadium, 2 p.m.

