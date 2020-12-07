Red Zone: 6A-5A Bi-District pairings, 4A-2A State semifinals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a long season, the Texas high school football playoffs are now in full swing for every classification.
Here is the schedule for the teams remaining from the Red Zone coverage area.
Thursday Dec. 10
2A DI State Semifinal
Timpson vs Shiner @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday Dec. 11
5A DI Bi-District
Lufkin vs Longview @ Longview, 7:30 p.m.
5A DII Bi-District
Nacogdoches vs Huntsville @ Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Whitehouse vs Montgomery @ Montgomery ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
A&M Consolidated vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree, 7 p.m.
4A DI State Semifinal
Lindale vs Austin LBJ @ Humble’s Turner Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
4A DII State Semifinal
Graham vs Gilmer @ Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage vs Wimberley @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
3A DI State Semifinal
Jim Ned vs Mount Vernon @ Arlington’s Globe Life Park, 3:15 p.m.
3A DII State Semifinal
Waskom vs Franklin @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 12
6A DII Bi-District
Naaman Forest vs Tyler Legacy @ Garland’s Williams Stadium, 2 p.m.
