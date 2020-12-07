Patrick Mahomes custom shoes confirmed with Adidas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Sports Illustrated, Patrick Mahomes is releasing his own custom shoe with Adidas.
This isn’t the only Mahomes-inspired shoe released by the brand, Mahomes first teamed up with the company as an Adidas athlete when he entered the NFL back in 2017.
Sports Illustrated reports, Patrick Mahomes is set to receive his own branded Adidas Ultra Boost Mid PE.
Mahomes’ Adidas Ultra Boost Mid PE is inspired by his high school alma mater, Whitehouse High School.
According to Sports Illustrated, Mahomes was asked about the shoe in a press conference with members of local media on Wednesday and gave some inside information on the collab, while noting that a signature shoe may still be down the road.
“It’s not technically my signature shoe,” Mahomes said. “That’s something that I will hopefully be able to work with adidas and get my own type of shoe and stuff like that. It is a collaboration that I’m doing with adidas. It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool. Hopefully this is just the start and we’ll get to collab more and more, then eventually I’ll get my own signature shoe and hopefully that’ll be something pretty sweet that I’ll have forever.”
Mahomes’ custom shoes are expected to hit select retailers and Adidas.com on December 9.
