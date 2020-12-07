Overton woman killed in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, at around 1:45 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on SH135 approximately 2 miles south of Overton in Smith County where one driver later died from her injuries.
The preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2015 Toyota Rav4 SUV was traveling south on SH135. A 1995 Mack truck tractor pulling a 1987 Fruehauf Corporation pole trailer was traveling north on SH135. The driver of the Rav4 veered into the northbound lane of travel causing the Mack truck tractor to strike the Rav4 on the left side.
The driver of the Rav4, 69 year-old, Vicki Smith, of Overton was transported to UT Health main campus, Tyler, where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Mack truck tractor, 48 year-old, Dexter Cary, of Overton, was seen and released by EMS at the scene.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.