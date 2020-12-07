No. 17 Red Raiders roll past Grambling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 17th ranked Red Raiders used a dominating defensive effort to stop Grambling 81-40 Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders moved to 4-1 on the season
Tech forced 30 Grambling turnovers after causing 22 turnovers in a win over Troy Friday.
Tech also had 15 offensive rebounds in the game.
Kyler Edward’s led the way with 13 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mac McClung had 12 while Nimari Burnett also added 12 coming off the bench.
Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are 5-0.
